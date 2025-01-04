Fajr theater festival welcomes intl. submissions 

TEHRAN- The 43rd edition of Fajr International Theater Festival (FITF) has received submissions from 46 countries around the world, the organizers have announced.

A total of 231 works from 46 countries including Russia, Norway, Sweden, Canada, and several African countries applied to participate in this year's event, Mojgan Vakili, the director of the international section of the festival said during a press conference held in Tehran on Saturday.

However, the international section of the event will be held as a non-competitive segment. “The decision to host the international section non-competitively was made by the festival organizers,” she added.

She shared that 20 works have been prioritized for final selection, culminating in six stage performances and one online presentation.

Furthermore, 15 international instructors applied to conduct workshops at the festival, representing countries such as Canada, France, Africa, Tunisia, and India, she mentioned.

After evaluating the quality of the proposed topics, a workshop titled "Exploring Contemporary Theater," featuring an instructor from India, will be held over three days during the festival, she added.

This year’s edition has also dedicated a section to the oppressed people of Gaza, featuring performances that will be showcased on stage.

"Six stage works will be presented in the Gaza section," she explained.

The 43rd Fajr International Theater Festival will be held in Tehran from January 22 to February 1.

