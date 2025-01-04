Jalal Al-e-Ahmad’s house to become anthropology museum

TEHRAN – The tourism chief of Gilan province has announced plans to transform the house of Jalal Al-e-Ahmad in northern Iran into an anthropology museum.

The initiative is expected to attract tourists with an interest in culture and literature, Mehr quoted Vali Jahani as saying on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Jahani highlighted the significant role of Jalal Al-e-Ahmad in shaping the cultural and literary identity of the Talesh region, where the house is located.

The official elaborated on the impact of Jalal Al-e-Ahmad’s work on the local culture and literature, stating that restoring his house in Alalan Beach, Asalem county, and converting it into an anthropology museum would foster the development of cultural and literary tourism in Talesh.

Moreover, Jahani announced plans for annual scientific and cultural conferences focusing on Jalal Al-e-Ahmad, which according to him could raise public awareness about the region’s cultural values.

“These events aim to draw national literary enthusiasts to Talesh, providing a platform for analyzing and further promoting the author’s contributions to the advancement of Talesh’s cultural identity.”

“Turning Jalal Al-e-Ahmad’s house into an anthropology museum could serve as a man-made attraction alongside the region’s natural and historical landmarks. This initiative is expected to boost cultural and literary tourism in Talesh,” Jahani remarked.

Jalal Al-e-Ahmad (1923–1969) was a prominent Iranian figure known for his work as a novelist, short-story writer, translator, philosopher, socio-political critic, sociologist, and anthropologist. His influence on Iranian literature and culture remains significant.

