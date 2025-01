US plans $8bn arms sale to Israel

The Biden administration has notified Congress of a proposed $8 billion arms sale to Israel, a US official said on Friday.

The deal would need approval from the House of Representatives and Senate committees and includes munitions for fighter jets and attack helicopters as well as artillery shells, Axios reported.

The package also includes small-diameter bombs and warheads, according to Axios.

It will likely be the final deal Joe Biden’s administration provides Israel, with President Biden set to leave office on January 20, when Donald Trump will succeed him.

Protesters have for months demanded an arms embargo against Israel, but US policy has largely remained unchanged. In August, the United States approved the sale of $20 billion in fighter jets and other military equipment to Israel.

Facing international criticism, Washington has stood by Israel during its assault on Gaza that has displaced nearly all of Gaza’s 2.3 million population, caused a hunger crisis and led to genocide accusations that Israel denies.

The Gaza health ministry puts the death toll from Israel’s war of genocide at over 45,000 people, with many additional feared buried under rubble.

Washington, Israel’s biggest ally and weapons supplier, has previously vetoed UN Security Council resolutions on a ceasefire in Gaza.