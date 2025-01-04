What will await Israel if it refuses to leave Lebanese lands?

SOUTH LEBANON – The Israeli occupation regime must its troops from southern Lebanon within 60 days of November 27, the day the ceasefire agreement went into effect.

However, the Israeli regime has not only refused to pull out of the Lebanese lands it has also violated the truce by making sporadic attacks that have expanded to the north of the Litani River.

The Lebanese army had asked the committee supervising the implementation of the ceasefire agreement to pressure “Israel” to withdraw all at once from the Western sector; however, it did not heed the request.

Two days after deploying in Shma’a, the Lebanese army informed the committee of its decision to enter the border town of Naqoura. Nevertheless, due to the procrastination by the Israeli occupation forces to withdraw the entry of the Lebanese army was postponed to an unspecified date, as it was scheduled for Thursday morning in coordination with UNIFIL and the Supervision Committee.

The occupation regime carried out two raids north of the Litani River, claiming that it targeted missile launch pads. It further encroached Beit Lif by Merkava tanks, targeting a number of homes before a drone carried out a raid on the vicinity of a farm.

On Monday, Naqoura will host a third meeting of the committee, which is expected to be attended by Amos Hochstein, the American special envoy.

Nabih Berri, the speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, received Lisa Johnson, the US ambassador to Beirut, along with General Jasper Jeffers, the head of the committee, to inform them of Lebanon’s objection to the recurrence of Israeli violations.

Najib Mikati, the caretaker prime minister, did the same, summoning the US and French members of the committee.

Apparently, the enemy leadership is betting that Hezbollah is keen on respecting the ceasefire agreement, which prompts it to bypass some attacks. The enemy is also betting on so-called Hezbollah’s “weakness” following the fall of the Syrian regime, the invasion of the Syrian territories in violation of the 1974 Disengagement agreement, the occupation of about 400 square kilometers of the Syrian territory, in addition to destroying most of Syria’s military and missile capabilities.

Meanwhile, a report published by Axios revealed that the Biden administration sent an informal notification to Congress regarding the sale of $8 billion worth of weapons to “Israel”. This, according to CNN, came after Netanyahu accused the Biden administration last year of withholding weapons from “Israel.” Axios quoted a US official as saying that Biden made it clear that “Israel” has the right to deter Iran and what it called its “proxies.”

Failure to withdraw will undermine the credibility of UN resolutions in deterring the enemy, proving that the diplomatic option is ineffective. It will further reveal the resistance movement’s righteous activity south of the Litani River.

Israeli intransigence in not withdrawing will also refute one of the most important lies promoted by Lebanon’s anti-Hezbollah factions that the state can confront the Israeli threat without the need for resistance.

In parallel, the non-negotiable choice of the people and the resistance leadership is to resist the occupation regime, no matter the cost, as shameful silence will only embolden the enemy to commit more attacks.

The Israeli intransigence in not withdrawing will put the enemy in face of heroic operations that will destroy its forces in light of the development of the resistance’s capabilities compared to what they were before the liberation in 2000.

