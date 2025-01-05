Iran’s stock market valued at $120b

TEHRAN – The total value of Iran’s stock market reached $120 billion in January 2025, equivalent to 10.485 quadrillion rials, according to official statistics.

Data reveals that the chemical products sector holds the highest market value at $33 billion, followed by basic metals at $23 billion and multi-industry companies at $11 billion, Tasnim News Agency reported.

The metal ore extraction sector reached a market value of $9.0 billion, while banks and credit institutions, as well as petroleum products, coke, and nuclear fuel stood at $8.0 billion. Investment companies recorded a value of $7.0 billion, automotive and parts manufacturing $4.0 billion, and cement, lime, and gypsum, along with pharmaceuticals stood at $3.0 billion.

The seven largest sectors together accounted for a combined market value of $99 billion, highlighting their substantial contribution to the overall stock market valuation.

EF/MA