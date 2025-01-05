Biden awards Presidential “Medal of Freedom” to notorious figures 

BEIRUT — Joe Biden, who leaves the White House on January 20, has awarded what is considered the United States’ highest civilian honor to a group of “exceptional people,” including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former attorney general and senator Robert F. Kennedy, billionaire George Soros, and others.

We won’t go into Hillary Clinton’s dark and criminal history; just look at the WikiLeaks documents that exposed her notorious involvement in establishing and supporting terrorist militias.

In one document, she says that toppling then-Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and igniting a Sunni-Shiite war are “in Israel’s security interests.” Clinton also says Iran poses a threat to Israel because of its strategic ties to Hezbollah and other allies.

Meanwhile, Biden has received fierce criticism from Republican lawmakers. On X, Senator Rick Scott sarcastically said: “Apparently, all it takes to receive the highest civilian honor from President Biden is to donate millions to him and his family.”

Senator Tom Cotton also said, “Giving Soros the Medal of Freedom is outrageous but not surprising. Democratic politicians support criminals more than cops. They want violent criminals back on the streets. If you want less crime: vote Republican.”



According to Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings, during the first quarter of 2024, the Policy Reform Fund, a nonprofit founded and funded by Soros, donated $60 million to the liberal super PAC, which supported Democratic candidates during the 2024 election cycle.

Soros’ Foundation to Promote Open Society (FPOS), the third largest US financial institution after the Warren Buffett and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundations, has been highly active in Iran, where “useful idiots” spare no effort to incite the people against the Islamic Revolution under pretexts of livelihood and human rights, especially during the 2022 sedition.

In the political context, “useful idiots” is a derogatory and sarcastic term used to describe any naive agent who is manipulated to promote hostile political agendas, whether they know it or not.

As for Lebanon, Soros annually pumps millions of dollars into various suspicious institutions and NGOs that promote social, cultural and political liberalism. The annual funding for them is several times more than the funding for official institutions. This includes the American University of Beirut (AUB), the feminist organization “KAFA” and other NGOs that defend sexual perversion (LGBTQ+).

Soros-funded NGOs encourages divorce, birth control, and removing the Hijab. It further warns against early marriage (liberal ideas that are anti-Islamic), as well as distorting the image of Hezbollah and Shiism in general.

On September 24, 1973, during a meeting of the Board of Governors of the World Bank, the then President of the World Bank, Robert McNamara (former US Secretary of Defense), gave a speech in which he promoted the idea of confiscating the role of states in favor of non-governmental organizations. This liberal imperialist tendency, at the time, was promoted by Milton Friedman and Friedrich von Hayek, who opposed the Keynesian tendency that emphasizes the interventionist role of the state in the economic cycle.

After winning the US elections, Ronald Reagan adopted this approach, establishing what is called the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), which funds thousands of non-governmental organizations around the world in 6 geographical regions: Russia, Central and Eastern Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East and North Africa.

According to the website, between 2016 and 2019, NED funded non-governmental organizations in Lebanon with $4.184 million in a bid “to influence political life and make them an alternative to traditional political forces.”

While Soros-funded NGOs receive millions in sums, legislators are prevented from questioning them about where and how this money is spent, an Iranian diplomat’s bag was recently inspected at Beirut Airport “for fear” that he will smuggle money donated by the Iranian people to rebuild the homes of the oppressed in Lebanon that were destroyed by the US-led aggression! Ridiculous!