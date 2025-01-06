Iran sets official oil prices for January 2025

TEHRAN – The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) has announced its official crude oil prices for January 2025, IRNA reported.

According to Iran's Oil Ministry, the NIOC's International Affairs Department has detailed the pricing for various grades of Iranian crude oil in January:

Iran light crude will be priced $2.70 per barrel below Brent crude in Northwest Europe and South Africa, while the price of Iran’s heavy crude will be $4.50 per barrel below Brent, and Forouzan crude will be $4.70 per barrel below Brent.

In the Mediterranean market, Iran light crude will be priced $2.60 per barrel below Brent, Iran heavy crude $4.70 per barrel below Brent, and Forouzan crude $4.60 per barrel below Brent.

For the Asian market, Iran light crude will be $1.35 per barrel above the Oman/Dubai base price, while Iran heavy crude will be $0.80 per barrel below the base price, and Forouzan crude will be $0.55 per barrel below the base price.

The NIOC's International Affairs Department updates its official crude oil prices monthly to reflect market conditions.

EF/MA