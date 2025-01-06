Iran football team need rejuvenation: Omid Namazi

TEHRAN – Former Iran national football team coach Omid Namazi believes that Team Melli need rejuvenation for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Namazi worked as Carlos Queiroz’s assistant from 2011 to 2014 and also led the Iranian football club Zob Ahan in the domestic league in 2018.

Namazi, who works as technical director in D.C. United Academy, believes that the national team’s high average age may pose challenges for the team.

“First of all, we have to praise Iran national team for getting good results so far in the World Cup qualifiers but Team Melli need some changes if they want to qualify for the 2026 World Cup next stage for the first time ever,” Namazi said in an exclusive interview with Tehran Times.

“Honestly, we are not reliable in counter-pressing and the coaching staff must improve the team’s tactic in the field. Iran need to progress when playing out from the back. I believe that all the team’s players must participate in attack and the midfield line must play the key role,” he said.

“Iran national football team need rejuvenation to improve their chance of advancing to the next stage. With about 18-month remaining to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the young and talented players, in my opinion, need to be part of the team to gain experience for the World Cup,” Namazi added.

Namazi, who has also worked as coach of the U.S. women football team, says that the Iranian women can make splash not only in Asia but also in the world.

“I believe that Iranian women are very talented and they can shine but overall development of women's football infrastructure and resources could be further improved. The talented players should be discovered and I think there is a bright future ahead of them,” Namazi concluded.