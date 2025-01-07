South Azadegan oil output rises by 2,000 bpd

TEHRAN - The managing director of Arvandan Oil and Gas Company announced a 2,000-barrel-per-day increase in oil production from the shared South Azadegan field.

According to Shana, Abdollah Azari-Ahwazi stated during a production meeting that relentless efforts by the company's staff and the implementation of technical and operational measures led to a new production record for the field last week.

He emphasized that the production increase is a critical step toward meeting the oil ministry’s and National Iranian Oil Company’s production targets, contributing to the nation’s economic progress.

Discussing the importance of addressing production obstacles, the official added that a recent meeting evaluated issues such as repairing decommissioned wells, securing essential pipes, and implementing effective solutions to production challenges. Decisions were made to resolve these barriers and streamline operations.

The South Azadegan oil field, which borders Iraq, is one of Iran’s strategic petroleum resources. Enhanced production from the field plays a pivotal role in boosting foreign exchange revenues and strengthening the national economy.

EF/MA