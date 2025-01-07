John Williams’ “Stoner” at Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN- “Stoner”, a novel by American author John Edward Williams has recently been published in Persian.

Translated by Marjan Mohammadi, the book has been published by Amut Publications in Tehran.

"Stoner" tells the story of William Stoner, born in 1891 on a small farm in Missouri. His father's suggestion to study agriculture leads Stoner to the University of Missouri, where a required literature course ignites his passion for literary studies.

Without informing his parents, he switches to humanities, ultimately pursuing a Master’s degree in English and becoming a professor. As World War I looms, Stoner remains focused on his studies while his friends enlist, facing the tragic loss of one and the transformation of another.

Stoner's personal life is fraught with struggle. After marrying Edith, a woman plagued by emotional instability and resentment for sacrificing her dreams, their relationship quickly deteriorates. Edith's brief period of enthusiasm for motherhood fades after their daughter Grace is born, leading her to retreat into depression. Stoner increasingly bears the burdens of parenting alone, nurturing his bond with Grace amidst Edith’s emotional warfare to keep them apart.

In the academic realm, Stoner faces conflicts with colleagues, particularly Professor Hollis Lomax, who seeks revenge after Stoner fails a dishonest student, Charles Walker. Despite these challenges, Stoner's dedication to teaching earns him respect within the department. However, he finds solace and a fleeting romance with Katherine Driscoll, a younger instructor. Their affair, which briefly revitalizes Stoner's spirit, ultimately ends to protect their careers, and Katherine quietly leaves, deepening Stoner’s sense of loss.

As the years pass, Stoner becomes a respected figure, yet his home life remains strained. Grace's tumultuous journey leads her to marry young, only to be widowed before their child is born. Stoner sees his daughter develop an alcohol dependency, echoing the cycles of unhappiness he has witnessed in both her and Edith.

In his later years, facing mortality, Stoner reflects on his life, evaluating his perceived failures as a husband and father. His relationship with Grace is fraught with sadness, leaving him to mourn the loss of the joyful child he once cherished.

Ultimately, as Stoner observes a new generation of students outside his window, he clings to the hope that his legacy may transcend his personal disappointments. In his solitude, he passes away, dropping the one book he published, symbolizing both his academic contributions and the bittersweet culmination of his unremarkable yet profoundly human life.

Originally published in 1965, “Stoner” was later reissued in 1972, 2003, and 2006, with an introduction by John McGahern. Initially overlooked at its release, "Stoner" experienced a resurgence in popularity and critical acclaim in the 2000s, receiving endorsements from prominent authors like Julian Barnes, Ian McEwan, Bret Easton Ellis, and John McGahern, solidifying its status as a modern classic.

