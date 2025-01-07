Israeli soldier faces war crimes complaint in Argentina over Gaza actions 

The Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom has reported that a fresh complaint has been filed in Argentina against an Israeli soldier accused of committing war crimes in Gaza.

This follows a similar incident in Brazil, where allegations were brought forward against another Israeli soldier.



The case, lodged under the principle of universal jurisdiction, accuses the soldier of participating in acts that violate international law during Israel’s military operations in Gaza.



There are growing efforts to hold Israeli soldiers accountable on the international stage, as evidence mounts over the high civilian casualties and war crimes stemming from Israel's ongoing war in Gaza.

