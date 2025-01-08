Kamal Sharaf honored in Tehran: a tribute to Yemen’s artistic voice of resistance

TEHRAN- A tribute ceremony honoring Yemeni cartoonist Kamal Sharaf was held on Tuesday evening, culminating in the inauguration of his exhibition titled "Kamal Al-Fann" at the Art Bureau.

The event took place with the presence of notable figures including Iranian graphic designers and caricaturists Masoud Nejabati, Seyyed Masoud Shojai Tabatabai, and Maziar Bijani, as well as the secretary of the 15th Ammar Popular Film Festival Marzieh Hashemi, and Russian artists Alexandra Faldina and Alexander Faldin.

The family of martyr Mostafa Mohammad Mirzai, the only Iranian martyr buried in Yemen, and the family of martyr Hasan Irlu were also in attendance.

Speaking at the ceremony, Shojai Tabatabai said that Kamal Sharaf’s works represent a significant contribution to the resistance front.

“I had the fortune to collaborate with him on a joint exhibition held in Iraq along the Arbaeen pilgrimage route."

He emphasized the technical merit of Sharaf’s art, stating, "Although his works may appear simple at first glance, they are technically profound. He is one of the few artists whose style is easily recognizable."

Shojai Tabatabai added, "This artist pays special attention to the theme of resistance; he cannot overlook the events transpiring in Gaza and Lebanon, and this concern is reflected in his artworks."

Abdulrahman Rajeh, the head of the Yemeni community in Iran also expressed gratitude to the organizers of the Ammar Festival and the Art Bureau for arranging the commemoration and exhibition, while thanking the Islamic Republic of Iran for inviting Kamal Sharaf and supporting Yemen's resistance.

"Yemen has gone through several tumultuous years, and many unfortunate events have occurred there,” he said.

“Sharaf is among the few Yemenis who have ventured into the art of resistance caricature, and he has even received a degree of artistic recognition from Abdul Malik al-Houthi, with his art gaining prominence following the Al-Aqsa Storm," he noted.

Representing the Yemeni Embassy, Rajeh stated, "We are ready to collaborate with Iran in all fields of art."

Marzieh Hashemi, secretary of the Ammar festival, briefly discussed the impact of art in the resistance movement, asserting that "the language of art speaks volumes. Every artist in the resistance axis has a duty to articulate the reality of genocide.”

“Despite the years, many communities remain unaware. Over these years, humanity was expected to advance, yet infants in Gaza freeze in the cold. Hospitals have been attacked, but no one has raised their voice," she added.

"This is the current state of Palestine, and it is our duty to work in this regard. We must send messages worldwide, fostering connections among artists to communicate a powerful message to the world. We are tasked with quenching people's thirst for truth through art. Art and media play a vital role in wars and awaken the masses. When people awaken, the world transforms."

For his part, Kamal Sharaf stated, " I am experiencing conflicting emotions at this moment; a mix of sadness and joy. Joy for participating in this ceremony and sorrow due to the ongoing situation in Palestine and Gaza."

"The world not only watches the atrocities of the last 15 months but also aids the oppressors in their crimes," he remarked.

Sharaf explained his approach to the art of resistance caricature, "I began my art of caricature 20 years ago. Caricature has always held a special place for me, not merely as a means of journalism or financial gain, but as an art form to express my beliefs. I have always seen myself as a soldier in the battle."

He quoted Imam Khomeini (RA), stating, "He said that America is a great devil, and I have a strong faith in that. I feel like a soldier fighting against the enemy, considering the art of caricature a form of jihad."

"I have tried to be industrious and make good use of my art; like a bullet that must hit its target at the right moment,” he mentioned.

“Caricature is a language that artists around the world understand regardless of their spoken language."

Moreover, the exhibition "Kamal Al-Fann" was inaugurated in the presence of the attendees.

The exhibit features 120 pieces by Yemeni artist, revolving around the theme of resistance.

