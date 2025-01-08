French forward Bifouma on Persepolis radar

TEHRAN – Persepolis football club are determined to sign French forward Thievy Guivane Bifouma Koulossa in the January transfer window.

The 32-year-old player joined Iranian team Esteghlal Khuzestan in August and has stolen the show in the Iranian league.

Foolad and Tractor have also shown interest in signing Bifouma.

Bifouma has played in Greek side A.E. Kifisia, Turkish teams Bursaspor and Sivasspor, Spanish teams Espanyol and Granada and English team West Bromwich Albion.

Bifouma currently plays for Congo national football team and has scored 16 goals in 41 matches for the African team.

He has played for France U20 and U21 teams.

Defending champions Persepolis sit third in the Iran league table, three points behind Tractor and Sepahan.