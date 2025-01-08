Ancient antiquities recovered in western Iran

TEHRAN - Sixteen ancient artifacts, dating back to the first and second millennia BC as well as the Islamic era, have been discovered and seized by authorities in Khorramabad, Lorestan province.

On Wednesday, second brigadier general Yahya Elahi, the Lorestan Police Chief, stated that the operation followed a tip-off about individuals illegally storing historical objects in their private residence in Khorramabad.

“Following the report, the case was prioritized, and police forces, in coordination with judicial authorities, were dispatched to the location,” Elahi explained.

During the search, officers uncovered 16 historical items that are believed to originate from the first and second millennia BC and the Islamic period.

The police chief also confirmed that three suspects were arrested during the operation. The confiscated artifacts and the suspects were handed over to the relevant judicial authorities for further investigation.

“These artifacts are a vital part of our cultural heritage,” Elahi emphasized. “The police will take a firm stance against individuals attempting to exploit the nation’s historical and cultural identity for illegal profit.”

Close to the border with Iraq in western Iran, Khorramabad serves as the capital of Lorestan province.

AM