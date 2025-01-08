Gaza: A living hell fueled by American weapons

TEHRAN- Since Israel launched its war of genocide on Gaza in October 2023, United Nations agencies have frequently raised the alarm about the dire humanitarian situation in the besieged Palestinian territory.

In October last year, James Elder, spokesman for the United Nations children's agency UNICEF, said "Gaza is the real-world embodiment of hell on Earth for its one million children."

Some other UN officials have used the term “hell on earth” to describe the pain and suffering endured by Palestinians in the wake of Israel’s US-backed war in the Gaza Strip.

The United States has fully endorsed Israel's actions in Gaza, offering consistent military assistance to the regime.

American politicians have turned a blind eye to the Israeli carnage in Gaza arguing that the regime has “a right to defend itself” in the face of attacks by Hamas fighters.

On Tuesday, President-elect Donald Trump took a harsher line amid Israel’s failure to secure the release of captives held in Gaza.

Trump cautioned that there would be regional repercussions if Hamas fails to release captives by his inauguration on January 20.

“If they’re not back by the time I get into office, all hell will break out in the Middle East, and it will not be good for Hamas, and it will not be good, frankly, for anyone. All hell will break out. I don’t have to say anymore, but that’s what it is,” Trump said in remarks at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Israel has turned Gaza into a “hell on earth” by employing a comprehensive range of weaponry throughout the Gaza Strip, including US-supplied bunker-buster bombs. Israeli airstrikes and ground offensives have destroyed much of Gaza. The Israeli army has also bombed and stormed hospitals where patients and civilians, including women and children, have taken refuge.

Israel has pushed Gaza to the brink of famine as it stands accused of using starvation as a weapon in its genocide against the Palestinians.

With less than two weeks remaining until Trump is scheduled to be inaugurated for his second term, his ominous warning of "hell" for Gaza appears ironic. This irony stems from the fact that Israel has employed all available weaponry, including American-made arms, against the population of Gaza.

Meanwhile, some analysts have viewed Trump's threat as a potential indication of imminent US military involvement in Gaza.

Trump's warning to Hamas, regardless of his intended message, has exposed the imperialistic tendencies of the United States.

More than 1,100 people were killed and about 250 others were taken captive following a surprise military operation by Hamas in southern Israel on October 7, 2023 which was followed by Israel’s brutal war on Gaza. Dozens of the captives still remain in Gaza.

Hamas has expressed readiness to reach a ceasefire with Israel to end the Gaza conflict and release the captives. But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his coalition have undermined negotiations for a ceasefire.

Netanyahu is prolonging the war while Trump is blaming Hamas.

Trump wants to make Palestinians subservient to his demands. However, his aspirations are likely to remain unfulfilled, as the Palestinians have consistently demonstrated their resilience against coercion.