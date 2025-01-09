Ansarallah leader says Israel unable to intercept Yemen’s hypersonic missiles

The leader of the Ansarallah movement has praised Yemen's recent strikes on Israel, saying they showed the occupation regime is incapable of intercepting and shooting down Yemen’s hypersonic missiles.

Adul-Malik al-Houthi made the remarks in a televised speech on Thursday evening, emphasizing that the failure points to the huge and significant gap in the Tel Aviv regime’s defense capabilities.

He said Yemeni forces have managed to target Israeli military positions deep inside the occupied lands multiple times, using hypersonic missiles and drones.

Yemen's operations, which are being carried out in retaliation for the Israeli genocidal war against Palestinians in Gaza, are imposing a substantial economic cost on the Zionist regime, he added.

“The operations have an enormous impact. They are instilling fear, anxiety and panic into the Zionist enemy, which has failed to intercept Yemeni missiles. The Israeli aviation industry has been dramatically influenced, as flights into and out of Ben Gurion Airport are halted during our operations.”

Houthi hit out at the outgoing administration of US President Joe Biden for an $8 billion aid package for Israel that includes munitions for fighter jets and attack helicopters alongside artillery shells, stating that "the Zionist enemy will use the ammunition to kill women and children".

He also took a swipe at "all indifferent, coward and stingy governments that are watching idly by the starvation of Palestinians in Gaza", stating that such regimes are complicit in Israeli atrocities.

“This week, Israeli soldiers themselves have started looting the trickles of aid that have reached Gaza. What the Israeli enemy did to Kamal Adwan Hospital [in northern Gaza] was a blatant act of aggression, and one of the most horrendous crimes it has so far committed in the Gaza Strip,” Houthi said.

The Ansarallah leader also stated that mosques are among the primary targets that Israel is keen to attack because it is an enemy of Islam and Muslims.

“The Israeli enemy continues its crimes, raids, killings, and destruction in the West Bank and al-Quds. The Zionist regime constantly seeks to bring in more extremist Jews into occupied territories in pursuit of its expansionist schemes,” he stated.

“Whatever the Israeli enemy does in southern Lebanon and its recurrent acts of aggression have all resulted in failure. The Israeli enemy has failed to achieve its declared goal of eliminating Hezbollah, as the resistance movement remains strongly present on the Lebanese scene.”

Turning to Israeli airstrikes against critical infrastructure and factories in Syria, Houthi stated that they are fairly linked to the Tel Aviv regime’s interests, which revolve around occupation and looting.

He also lashed out at the United States and Israel over attempts to recruit spies and set up sabotage cells aimed at inciting strife and disintegrating the Syrian society.

Houthi called upon the Syrians to unite and protect their homeland against US and Israeli conspiracies.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Ansarallah leader strongly condemned and rejected an Israeli map that claimed Jordanian, Syrian and Lebanese territories as part of so-called “greater Israel,” describing the map as “extremely provocative.”

“Muslim nations must take a real and effective stance against the Israeli enemy to deter it from achieving its ambitions. Collaboration with the Americans and Israelis enables them to achieve their goals at minimal cost. Such policies are extremely misleading,” Houthi warned.

He also hailed the recent legal action initiated in Brazil to prosecute Israeli soldiers for war crimes committed in Gaza, terming it as a bold step that instills fear in the hearts of the Zionist criminals.

Houthi finally called upon all walks of the Yemeni society to come onto streets on Friday, and reaffirm their solidarity with Palestinians and wholesale rejection of Israeli actions in the West Asia region.