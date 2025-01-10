Iran, Iraq to strengthen cooperation in power industry

TEHRAN – Iran's Minister of Energy and Iraq's Minister of Electricity and Energy met to discuss electricity exchange and the export of technical and engineering services in the power sector.

According to Iran's Ministry of Energy, Abbas Aliabadi, Iran’s Minister of Energy, and Ziad Ali Fadhil, Iraq’s Minister of Electricity and Energy, held discussions on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting. The talks centered on electricity exchange and the provision of technical and engineering services in the power sector.

During the meeting, the Iraqi minister invited capable Iranian companies to participate in Iraq's electricity industry, specifically in transmission, distribution, and equipment supply.

It was also agreed that during Abbas Aliabadi's upcoming visit to Iraq, these topics would be further negotiated with the involvement of Iran's private sector.

Key issues discussed included repairing 5,000 transformers in Iraq, introducing Iranian companies for equipment supply, constructing and maintaining power plants, as well as training and joint knowledge transfer. Both sides agreed to establish a dedicated task force to facilitate these initiatives.

Iran and Iraq have a long-standing relationship in the electricity sector, with Iran playing a significant role in meeting Iraq's energy needs. Iran has been a key electricity exporter to Iraq, providing several gigawatts annually to help alleviate chronic power shortages in the country, especially during the summer months when demand peaks.

In addition to electricity exports, Iranian companies have actively participated in Iraq’s infrastructure development, including the construction of power plants, maintenance of the electricity grid, and upgrading outdated equipment. This cooperation has been essential in improving Iraq's power generation and distribution capacity.

Despite geopolitical challenges, both countries have emphasized the importance of sustaining energy collaboration, viewing it as a cornerstone of bilateral economic relations. The continued engagement in the power sector not only supports Iraq’s energy security but also strengthens economic ties between the two nations.

Photo: Iran's Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi (R) and Ziad Ali Fadhil, Iraq’s Minister of Electricity and Energy met in Tehran on Thursday.