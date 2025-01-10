Elaine Feeney’s “How to Build a Boat” published in Persian

TEHRAN-The Persian translation of the novel “How to Build a Boat” written by Elaine Feeney has been released in the bookstores across Iran.

Bita Ebrahimi has translated the book and Tadaee Publications has brought it out, Mehr reported.

This is the story of a remarkable boy and his search for his mother, told with warmth, tenderness, and flair.

Jamie O'Neill loves the color red. He also loves tall trees, patterns, rain that comes with wind, the curvature of many objects, books with dust jackets, cats, rivers and Edgar Allan Poe. At age 13, there are two things he especially wants in life: to build a Perpetual Motion Machine, and to connect with his mother Noelle, who died when he was born. In his mind, these things are intimately linked. And at his new school, where all else is disorientating and overwhelming, he finds two people who might just be able to help him.

“How to Build a Boat” is the story of how one boy and his mission transforms the lives of his teachers, Tess and Tadhg, and brings together a community. It is about love, family, and connection, the power of imagination, and how our greatest adventures never happen alone.

Elaine Feeney, 46, was born in the West of Ireland and lives in Athenry. She published her first chapbook, Indiscipline in 2007, and has since published three collections of poetry. Her debut novel “As You Were” was published in 2020.

