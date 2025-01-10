What’s in Tehran art galleries

Javid Gallery is hosting an exhibition of paintings by Roja Alinejad. The exhibition named “Like Blue” runs until January 20 at the gallery that can be found at 17 Zartosht St., Vali-e Asr Ave.

Painting

* Paintings by Sara Keshmiri are currently on display in an exhibit at Jaleh Gallery.

Entitled “Relations”, the exhibition runs until January 24 at the gallery located at No. 3, Noshahr Alley, Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Ev Gallery is hosting an exhibition of paintings by Shahla Armin.

The exhibit named “Sacred Secrets Through Time” will be running until January 24 at the gallery located at 5 Arabi Alley, North Kheradmand St.

* An exhibition of paintings by Morteza Mottaqi is underway at Yafteh Gallery.

The exhibition named “Commandment VI: On Killing” will run until January 17 at the gallery located at 8 Taleqani Dead End, Yarmohammadi St. in the Darus Neighborhood.

* A collection of paintings by Shahrzad Qazizadeh is on view in an exhibition at Homa Gallery.

The exhibition named “Comment-Free” will be running until January 21 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Etemad Gallery 2 is showcasing paintings by Asal Alikhani in an exhibition named “Process”.

The exhibition will be running until January 28 at the gallery located at 25 Shirudi Alley, Mofatteh St., near Haft-e Tir Square.

* 009821 Projects Gallery is showcasing a collection of paintings by Forough Taj.

The exhibition titled “Landscapes Against Amnesia 9/41” will run until January 21 at the gallery located at No. 25, 18th Alley, Kheradmand St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Tarlan Tabar is putting her latest paintings on view in an exhibition at Bavan Gallery.

Entitled “Long Live Forgetfulness”, the exhibit will run until January 27 at the gallery located at 7 Abdo off Lareztan St. off Motahhari Ave.

* Paintings by Omid Khakbaz are currently on view in an exhibition at Atbin Gallery.

The exhibit titled “My Namae Is Tree” will continue until January 28 at the gallery located at 42 Khakzad Alley, Vali-e Asr Ave. near the Parkway Intersection.

* Artibition Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Abu Hamid Asadi, Abu Saeid Asadi, Fatemeh Bujar and Majid Kamrani.

Entitled “In Expansion”, the exhibit runs until January 19 at the gallery located at No. 2798, Vali-e Asr Ave, after Parkvay, next to Bank of Industry and Mine.

SAB/