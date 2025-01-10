Chinese archaeologist visits historical sites in northeast Iran

TEHRAN - A Chinese archaeologist visited several significant historical sites in Jajarm, North Khorasan province, on Thursday, according to Mohammadreza Talebi, head of Jajarm’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Office.

Talebi stated that Chinese archaeologist Deng Cheng, accompanied by the head of the University of Tehran’s archaeology group, toured the region’s Copper and Stone Age archaeological sites.

“Jajarm has historically been a critical point along caravan routes, consistently drawing attention throughout its history. From prehistoric times to the later Islamic periods, the region has played a pivotal role in the cultural evolution of Khorasan,” Talebi explained.

The region is home to major archaeological sites from the Neolithic, Chalcolithic, and Bronze Ages, including the Pahlavan Tappeh, Heidaran, and the vast Chalo area.

These features make Jajarm one of the oldest human settlements in North Khorasan province, Talebi added.

Located in the northeast of Iran, North Khorasan is one of the three provinces that were created after the division of Khorasan in 2004.

Greater Khorasan has witnessed the rise and fall of many dynasties and governments in its territory throughout history. Various tribes of Persians, Arabs, Turks, Kurds and Turkmens have brought change to the region time and time again.

AM