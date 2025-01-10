MADRID - Recently, Israeli media revealed an internal document that has sparked international controversy. It is a guide designed to instruct Israeli soldiers on how to evade potential detentions abroad due to their involvement in military operations in Gaza, which have been classified by various international organizations as war crimes.

The existence of the guide has been confirmed by government sources and includes a series of recommendations aimed at minimizing Israel's exposure to potential investigations by bodies such as the International Criminal Court (ICC). Among the leaked excerpts, key advice includes strategies related to the public presentation of military operations, the documentation of civilian casualties, and the preparation of legal arguments to justify the actions carried out in Gaza.

Various analysts have emphasized that the mere existence of such guides underscores the Israeli government’s growing concern over the potential legal repercussions of its actions in the occupied territories. In this regard, legal experts view these recommendations as an attempt to evade accountability rather than a genuine effort to prevent possible violations of international humanitarian law.

This strategy comes at a time when scrutiny over Israel’s actions is intensifying. The ICC is conducting an ongoing investigation into war crimes committed in Palestinian territories, including military operations that have resulted in a high number of civilian casualties. Instead of making a real commitment to accountability, the guide reflects the Israeli leadership’s focus on shielding themselves from international courts and preserving their impunity.

One of the most striking points in the internal guide distributed by Israeli authorities is the explicit warning about the legal risks for soldiers who share videos and photos of their operations online. According to the document, such posts can be used as evidence in international investigations for war crimes.

“Uploading videos online definitely increases legal risk,” the guide states. “Soldiers who share images provide hostile organizations with potential evidence to support suspicions against them,” it adds.

This caution reflects growing concern over the use of social media as a documentation tool by human rights organizations and civilians in the occupied territories. Images shared by soldiers or civilians have allowed for the documentation of incidents that might otherwise have remained hidden.

In recent years, videos showing violent arrests, shootings of unarmed protesters, or house demolitions have circulated widely on the internet, fueling complaints against Israel before the International Criminal Court and other legal bodies.

Another of the most controversial points in the internal guide distributed by Israeli authorities is the warning about the legal risks involved in something as ordinary as choosing a vacation destination.

Soldiers and high-ranking officials who have participated in military operations in the Palestinian territories must be cautious when traveling abroad, as they could face detentions or judicial investigations based on universal jurisdiction.

The document raises the question, "How can I check if my destination poses a risk before traveling?" and offers a clear recommendation:

"Human rights organizations publish online reports detailing the application of universal jurisdiction in various countries. It is strongly advised to consult with an expert in international criminal law before traveling."

This warning reflects the growing concern of Israeli authorities that their soldiers and officials may be detained abroad for potential war crimes committed in the occupied territories. Universal jurisdiction allows courts in certain countries to prosecute those responsible for grave crimes, such as torture, extrajudicial executions, or indiscriminate attacks on civilians, regardless of where the crimes were committed.

The inclusion of this section in the guide indicates that, for many Israeli military personnel, their exposure does not end on the battlefield. Traveling abroad, even for personal reasons, can become a legal threat if the necessary precautions are not taken. What is a simple matter of leisure and relaxation for other tourists could become a complex legal process that requires specialized advice for these soldiers.

The guide once again reveals that the focus of the Israeli government is on protecting its officials from potential legal proceedings, rather than ensuring that abuses are not committed in the first place, which could trigger those very investigations.

One of the points that has generated significant commentary on social media pertains to the dissemination of racist content, with emphasis on the fact that “even seemingly minor acts can be treated as serious offenses.”

The text warns that “some countries may treat seemingly minor content, such as racist songs, as incitement to genocide.”

In one of the most controversial sections of the internal guide, a disturbing question is posed: Should Israel finance the legal defense of soldiers arrested abroad for war crimes? This seemingly administrative question reflects a deep concern over the growing accusations of abuses committed by Israeli forces during their operations in Palestinian territories. In other words: "There are simply too many war crimes to defend."

Finally, it is crucial to focus on how Israeli authorities address a key question: Will it be safer to travel once the conflict ends? The answer, far from offering reassurance, highlights a growing concern about the potential long-term repercussions of Israel’s military operations, even after hostilities cease. According to the official guide, “The threat may not diminish and could even intensify as Gaza opens up to human rights groups and foreign journalists.” In other words, “Will things eventually get better?” The answer seems clear: No, things will worsen when they discover what you really did.

It can therefore be said that the very existence of the internal guide issued by Israeli authorities, along with its recommendations, is, in many respects, a voluntary admission of the violations the regime of Israel has committed in Gaza during more than a year of conflict. While the Israeli regime attempts to present the document as a preventive tool to protect its military personnel from unfounded accusations, the content of the guide can be interpreted as a public confession of the abuses and crimes committed in the Palestinian territories.



