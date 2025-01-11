15th Khuzestan oil equipment exhibition kicks off

TEHRAN – The 15th Specialized Exhibition on Manufacturing Oil Industry Equipment in Khuzestan opened on Saturday, January 11 in Ahvaz, Shana reported.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition was participated by senior oil industry officials including Hamid Bovard, the head of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC).

Organized by key industry players, including the National Iranian South Oilfields Company (NISOC), the National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC), Arvandan Oil and Gas Company, and the Petroleum Engineering and Development Company (PEDEC), the event is hosting 284 domestic companies from 15 provinces across Iran.

The four-day exhibition showcases the latest domestically manufactured equipment for the oil industry.

EF/MA