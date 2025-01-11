Iran’s Safdarian wins gold at 2025 UIAA Ice Climbing World Cup

TEHRAN – Mohammadreza Safdarian of Iran claimed a gold medal at the 2025 International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation (UIAA) Ice Climbing World Cup.

The Mongolian climber Kherlen Nyamdoo sat second and Iran’s Mohsen Beheshti Rad finished in third place in the men’s speed.

A total of 118 athletes from 18 countries around the world participate in the competition, including 27 ice climbing players representing South Korea.

The competition is being held in Cheongsong, South Korea.