Syrian intelligence says it foiled ISIL attempt to blow up Shia shrine

Syrian authorities have foiled an attempt by ISIL (ISIS) fighters to blow up a revered Shia shrine in a Damascus suburb, state news agency SANA reported.

Intelligence and security forces “succeeded in thwarting an attempt by ISIL to carry out a bombing inside the Sayyida Zeinab shrine”, a source within Syria’s intelligence agency told SANA on Saturday, adding that several people have been arrested. “The General Intelligence Directorate is utilizing all its resources to confront all attempts to target the Syrian people in all their diversity,” the intelligence official told SANA. The interior ministry posted pictures of four men it said were members of an ISIL cell who had been arrested in the countryside outside the capital. It also published images of equipment allegedly seized from the suspects, including smartphones, two rifles, three explosive devices and several hand grenades.