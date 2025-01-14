LA fires cast doubt on 2028 LA Olympics

TEHRAN - The Los Angeles wildfire disaster has cast a shadow over preparations for the 2028 Olympics, raising questions over whether the city can deliver a safe and successful Games.

So far, none of the more than 80 venues due to stage Olympic competition in Los Angeles have been directly affected by the infernos that have left at least 24 people dead and reduced entire neighborhoods to smoldering ruins.

But experts say the ongoing disaster has underscored the challenges of staging the world's largest sporting event in a region increasingly under threat of wildfires, abs-cbn.com reported.

Conservative pundits however have wasted no time in demanding that Los Angeles be stripped of the Olympics.

"The Los Angeles Olympics should be cancelled," right-wing provocateur Charlie Kirk wrote on X last week.

"If you can't fill a fire hydrant, you aren't qualified to host the Olympics. Move them to Dallas, or Miami, so the world’s athletes can compete in a place capable of actually safely building and running something."

USC expert Deverell however said there was little chance of the games being cancelled or moved because of the disaster

"The general assumption this means we should cancel the Olympics -- I don't buy that premise, and that’s not going to happen," he said.

Los Angeles 2028 organizers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.