Qassam Brigades says its fighters ‘wound and kill’ 25 Israeli soldiers in Rafah

Hamas’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, says its fighters have raided a building in southern Gaza’s Rafah where a group of Israeli soldiers were stationed, killing or wounding all 25 soldiers inside.

In a statement, it said its fighters launched a “complex operation in Rafah’s al-Shaboura camp” using “various types of weapons” to inflict losses among Israeli forces, Al Jazeera reported.

Soon after the raid and upon the arrival of a backup rescue force, the group said its fighters detonated explosive devices against two armored military vehicles.

“A fire is still burning in the building,” the statement said, adding that clashes are ongoing in the nearby al-Najaila area.