Rahimi to lead Iran’s sitting volleyball in 2026 Asian Para Games

TEHRAN – Former Iran national team sitting volleyball team captain Mohammadreza Rahimi has been named as head coach of Team Melli in the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan.

Rahimi, has won two gold medals with sitting volleyball team in 2000 and 2008 Paralympic Games as well as a silver medal in the 2004 Paralympics.

Hadi Rezaei will once again lead Iran in the Paralympic Games. He will head Team Melli in the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

Iran’s sitting volleyball team claimed their eighth gold medal in Paris.