Why Washington Post cartoonist's critique of Trump lead to her sudden exit?

TEHRAN- Earlier last week, Ann Telnaes, the Pulitzer prize-winning cartoonist for The Washington Post, tendered her resignation after the newspaper declined to publish a satirical cartoon.

The cartoon depicted the paper's owner, Jeff Bezos, alongside other media and technology moguls, kneeling before Donald Trump as he prepares for his term as president in the White House.



In a statement expressing her disappointment and frustration, Telnaes revealed that she had engaged in constructive discussions with the Post about her work in the past, but had never faced the rejection of a cartoon based on its subject matter.

Telnaes had been a prominent voice at the Post, and her decision to leave has sent shockwaves through the editorial and cartooning communities.

"I have had editorial feedback and productive conversations – and some differences – about cartoons I have submitted for publication, but in all that time I’ve never had a cartoon killed because of who or what I chose to aim my pen at," she noted in an online post on Substack.

“The cartoon that was killed criticizes the billionaire tech and media chief executives who have been doing their best to curry favor with incoming President-elect Trump,” she said.

The group in the cartoon included Facebook & Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, AI CEO Sam Altman, LA Times publisher Patrick Soon-Shiong, the Walt Disney Company mascot Mickey Mouse, and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos.

“While it isn’t uncommon for editorial page editors to object to visual metaphors within a cartoon if it strikes that editor as unclear or isn’t correctly conveying the message intended by the cartoonist, such editorial criticism was not the case regarding this cartoon,” she added.

“To be clear, there have been instances where sketches have been rejected or revisions requested, but never because of the point of view inherent in the cartoon’s commentary. That’s a game changer…and dangerous for a free press,” she mentioned.

The decision made by The Washington Post has sparked debate over editorial independence and the pressures facing media outlets in today’s highly charged political climate. David Shipley, the newspaper's opinions editor, defended the decision, claiming that it was based on timing and the fact that related content had recently been published. He asserted that his judgment was not a reflection of any bias, but rather adhering to editorial policies.

Telnaes's cartoon, which remains unreleased, was meant to critique the actions of billionaire executives who have attempted to gain favor with Trump.

The inspiration for the cartoon was the trek by top tech chief executives including Bezos to Trump's Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, as well as the seven-figure contributions several promised to make toward his inauguration.

Ann Telnaes's resignation from The Washington Post highlights a concerning pattern of self-censorship among powerful individuals and corporations in the media, especially in the context of Trump's impending presidency. This is not an isolated incident; the Post faced backlash for its decision to cancel an editorial endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris during the presidential election—a move mirrored by The Los Angeles Times. Additionally, ABC News recently paid $15 million to settle a defamation suit brought by Trump, further raising concerns about media accountability.

Compounding these issues, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg announced the suspension of professional fact-checking on Facebook and Instagram, a move perceived as catering to Trump and highlighting the pressures media outlets face from influential figures.

These actions have prompted significant discontent among readers, many of whom have expressed a growing lack of trust in The Washington Post—a publication that once adopted the motto "Democracy Dies in Darkness." Jeff Bezos's decision to block the Harris endorsement has led to a significant number of subscription cancellations, highlighting readers' concerns over perceived editorial bias and diminishing journalistic integrity.

Telnaes's departure highlights the deepening unease within the media industry as powerful figures like Trump and Bezos exert their influence, casting a shadow over editorial independence and raising crucial questions about the sanctity of journalistic processes. The incident underscores the far-reaching consequences for press freedom, as the lines between corporate interests and political pressures continue to blur.

The Association of American Editorial Cartoonists released a statement in support of Telnaes, a member and former president of the group:

"Corporate billionaires have once again brought an editorial cartoon to life with their craven censorship in submission to a wannabe tyrant," the statement read. "Her principled resignation illustrates that while the pen is mightier than the sword, political cowardice has once again eclipsed journalistic integrity at The Washington Post."

In response to the rejection of Ann’s cartoon by The Washington Post, other cartoonists took to their own creative mediums, producing cartoons that mirrored the themes of Ann's original work. Many depicted American billionaires and tech moguls knelling or bowing before Trump. These artists strive to defend democracy and free speech while supporting their colleague.

As Telnaes reflects on her time at The Washington Post, her resignation signals a critical moment for editorial cartooning and the responsibilities that come with it. With a legacy that includes a Pulitzer Prize and accolades from the National Cartoonists Society, her departure leaves an indelible mark on the field and can serve as a reminder of the challenges faced by artists who dare to critique those in power.

