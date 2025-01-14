“A Little Cloud” appears at Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN- Irish novelist and poet James Joyce’s short story “A Little Cloud” has recently been published in Persian.

Translated by Mohammad Javadi, the book has been published by Diar Namag Publications in Tehran.

"A Little Cloud," a short story Joyce from Joyce’s 1914 collection “Dubliners”, follows Thomas Malone Chandler, affectionately known as Little Chandler, as he grapples with feelings of inadequacy and lost dreams. The narrative juxtaposes Chandler’s mundane life in Dublin with the adventurous existence of his old friend Ignatius Gallaher, a successful journalist in London.

The story begins at Chandler’s day job, where he struggles to concentrate, anxiously anticipating a reunion with Gallaher, whom he hasn't seen in eight years. Gallaher, a charismatic figure in the London press, represents everything Chandler feels he lacks—a life filled with excitement and creative freedom. As he waits, Chandler’s thoughts evoke a deep sense of dissatisfaction with his own life.

Despite his ambitions as an aspiring poet, he is too timid to share his work with his wife, Annie. This lack of self-confidence weighs on him, fueling his regrets about what could have been if he had pursued writing more seriously.

When Gallaher arrives, he captivates Chandler with tales of his travels and experiences, further highlighting Chandler’s frustration with his own limitations. As Gallaher recounts his glamorous life, Chandler's envy intensifies. He begins to resent the domesticity that ties him down and questions whether his marriage and fatherhood are hindering his potential. The more they drink, the more Chandler feels overshadowed by Gallaher's adventurous spirit, masking his envy by suggesting that Gallaher, too, will one day settle down.

The scene shifts back home, where Chandler holds his crying child while reflecting on his wife’s photograph. He perceives Annie’s beauty but feels a disconnection, interpreting her as cold and lifeless compared to the vibrant women Gallaher has described. This leads him to wonder about his choice to marry her and the dreams he has forsaken.

In an attempt to seek solace through poetry, he turns to Byron’s work but is interrupted by his child’s incessant crying. His frustration mounts, and in a moment of exasperation, he snaps at the child, revealing his inner turmoil.

As Annie arrives to tend to the child, it becomes clear that Chandler’s feelings of isolation and resentment are deepening. Ultimately, he realizes that he is trapped not just by external circumstances, but by his own reluctance to pursue his aspirations.

This epiphany brings tears to his eyes, encapsulating his profound sense of disappointment as the story concludes, leaving readers with a reflection on aspiration, regret, and the consequences of inaction.

James Joyce was an influential Irish modernist writer and is best known for his groundbreaking works that reshaped the landscape of 20th-century literature. His most acclaimed novel, “Ulysses”, published in 1922, is celebrated for its innovative narrative techniques, including stream-of-consciousness writing and extensive use of symbolism.

Joyce's exploration of the complexities of human experience, identity, and the intricacies of everyday life is evident in his earlier collection of short stories, “Dubliners”, as well as in his semi-autobiographical novel, “A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man”. Through his distinctively rich prose and bold experimentation with form, Joyce delved into themes of alienation, desire, and the search for meaning, making him a central figure in modernist literature.

His work has had a lasting impact on literature and has inspired countless writers, establishing him as a pivotal figure in the literary canon.

