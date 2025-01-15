Iran calls for investment in renewable energy at IRENA summit

TEHRAN - The head of Iran's Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA) Mohsen Tarztalab proposed that, in addition to international mechanisms like the carbon trading market and emission reduction certificates, national market guarantees should be established in various countries to attract foreign investments in renewable setor.

Speaking at a session on innovative financing for renewable energy projects during the second day of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Summit, Tarztalab highlighted Iran's experience in launching the Green Board at the Energy Exchange.

Tarztalab stressed the need for more innovative financing solutions in the renewable energy sector to provide adequate investment guarantees and ensure that projects are completed within the agreed timelines. He emphasized that IRENA could play a vital role in shaping these processes.

The 15th IRENA General Assembly opened on Tuesday, January 14, in Abu Dhabi, UAE, under the theme "Accelerating Renewable Energy Development and the Path Forward." The event was attended by nearly 500 representatives from 170 member countries.

EF/