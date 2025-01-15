Iranian artist unveils metal-engraved copies of Quran in Qatar

TEHRAN - An Iranian artist has unveiled four unique editions of the Holy Quran, intricately engraved on metal sheets, in Qatar.

The masterpieces, varying in size and weight, showcase the artist’s exceptional craftsmanship and innovation, ISNA reported on Tuesday.

According to the semi-official news agency, Seifollah Mohammadpouram, a renowned artist specializing in Quranic engravings, created the Qurans in four distinct sizes and weights: 3 kg, 8 kg, 12 kg, and 18 kg. Each edition is crafted from metal sheets of varying dimensions and thicknesses.

The 3 kg Quran was produced using metal sheets measuring 10 x 15 cm with a thickness of 0.3 mm. The 8 kg version features sheets sized 20 x 24 cm and a thickness of 0.4 mm, with two pages engraved on each sheet. Similarly, the 12 kg Quran comprises sheets of 20 x 20 cm with a thickness of 0.5 mm, also featuring two pages per sheet.

The largest of the collection, the 18 kg Quran, is divided into three volumes, each containing 10 sections (juz). It was engraved on sheets measuring 20 x 24 cm with a thickness of 0.5 mm.

These extraordinary Qurans highlight the artistry and devotion involved in their creation. However, ISNA did not specify the exact location or timing of the unveiling event.

The metal-engraved Qurans represent a remarkable fusion of traditional Islamic artistry and modern techniques, captivating audiences and demonstrating the depth of Iranian craftsmanship.

