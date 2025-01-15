Glimpses of eight small towns in Russian Federation

Russia’s small towns are famous for their history. They have preserved much of the atmosphere, appearance, and memory of the places where they were founded by royal or princely decree.

As industries developed, these settlements produced unique crafts and trades, amazing architectural structures, and incredibly tasty and appetizing food.

Today, small towns are the backbone of any country. The importance of their sustainable development, openness, security, resilience is now at the forefront of the world’s concerns. In Russia, they are keeping up with the times, providing comfortable living conditions, without losing their identity and unique features.

Below are glimpses of eight such small towns with brief introductions provided by the TV BRICS:

Staritsa: one of the most ancient towns in the Tver region

The town, to which the monarchs, Ivan the Terrible and Peter the Great, paid close attention. Staritsa, which stands on the banks of the Volga River, was founded in 1297. A very valuable material has been mined here for centuries. The so-called “white marble,” or limestone, from which the first capital Kremlin was built, temples, monasteries, and residential houses were erected.

Torzhok: small town with a rich history

Torzhok is an ancient town in the Tver region and a favorit of the capital’s directors. Twelve films have been filmed here! Filmmakers are captivated by its character and bright nature, from alien to ostentatious gloss. The presenter, Anatoly Kharitonov, will go to the museum of golden sewing, where he will find out why rich Novotorks carried a poodle of beauty. He will cook cutlets at a local restaurant, which were loved by the great poet Alexander Sergeyevich Pushkin. He will race through ancient streets in a “buggy” and try on the ringed armour of a druzhinnik.

Kozelsk: city in the lap of nature

Here, a careful attitude towards the environment and to the lesser brothers is instilled from childhood: there are rivers, fields, and dense forests nearby. The local area is full of legendary places that preserve the memory of ancestors and excite the imagination of contemporaries.

Klin: city of music and songs

Klin is called one of the most musical cities in Russia. Firstly, the great composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky worked here. Secondly, along with the classics, rock is also popular with the locals. And thirdly, strolling through cozy squares, you will certainly hear the nightingale trills.

Kineshma: the pearl of the Upper Volga

The squares and streets of Kineshma will not leave fans of ancient architecture indifferent. Founded over five centuries ago, this city has always been renowned for its hospitality. Whosoever lived here: fishermen, merchants, salt makers, skilful weavers.

Tutaev: one of the most unusual old towns in Russia

Romanovskaya side - on the left bank. And Borisoglebskaya is on the right. There are no bridges between them. Here you can cross the Volga either by ferry or by boat. This is Tutaev, one of the most unusual old towns in Russia.

Gavrilov-Yam: ancient town in Yaroslavl region

A land of charioteers and brave travelers. It is a tourist brand of Gavrilov-Yam, an ancient town in the Yaroslavl region.

From the ancient times its residents were brave and strong people, who masterfully managed horses, transported passengers and cargoes, measuring inconceivable Russian distances with skids, and ringing chimes and bells.

Kimry: a town that knows how to surprise

Don’t allow the size to steal your attention! Yes, it’s a small town of about 40 square kilometers. But there’s something for everyone here. The program host Anatoly Kharitonov will saddle an Akhal-Teke, a representative of the world’s oldest horse breed, help volunteers to restore an architectural masterpiece, stand on a paddle-board to see the sights from an unusual angle, and make cheese according to a unique recipe.