Iran, IRENA discuss expanding cooperation on renewable energy

TEHRAN—The head of Iran’s Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA) met with Binu Parthan, Director of Country Engagement and Partnerships at the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), and Tarek Ahmed, Regional Director for West Asia and North Africa, during the IRENA General Assembly in Abu Dhabi to review past collaborations and plan joint initiatives.

According to the Ministry of Energy, the meeting covered the development of a Renewables Readiness Assessment (RRA) report for Iran. This comprehensive evaluation is set to begin in mid-2025, involving all stakeholders in Iran's renewable energy sector and concluding within a year.

Discussions also highlighted the successful completion of a training workshop on crafting a national green hydrogen strategy with IRENA’s assistance. Other proposed initiatives include raising public awareness of renewable energy benefits, conducting joint training programs to prepare the electricity grid for integrating large-scale renewable power plants, and long-term energy planning.

The meeting addressed enhancing collaboration between Iranian NGOs and IRENA, with IRENA representatives expressing optimism about expanding these partnerships in coordination with SATBA, Iran’s primary contact with the agency.

The 15th IRENA General Assembly opened last Monday in Abu Dhabi, hosting 500 delegates from 170 member countries. Iran’s SATBA delegation, alongside the Iranian ambassador to the UAE and the embassy’s Head of Economic and International Affairs, participated in the event.

