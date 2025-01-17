What’s in Tehran art galleries

Paintings by Mehdi Farrokhi are currently on view in an exhibition at Gooya Gallery. The exhibition named “Iranian Abstraction” will be running until February 3 at the gallery located at No. 89, Karim Khan Ave.

Painting

* Tehran’s CAMA – Contemporary and Modern Art Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Reza Abdolhai.

The exhibit titled “Based on A True Story” will be running until January 22 at the gallery located at No. 44, 10th Golestan, Pasdaran St.

* A collection of paintings by Mohammad Hassan Nematian is on view in an exhibition at Adapa Gallery.

Titled “Eagerly Awaiting”, the exhibition will run until February 5 at the gallery located at No. 5, Sumesara Alley, Sazesh St., Vali-e Asr Square.

* Bashgah Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Ali Razavi.

Entitled “Raree Show”, the exhibition will be running until January 27 at the gallery located at No.13, Hosseini St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Paintings by Tannaz Adli are on display in an exhibition at Baam Gallery.

The exhibit named “Asleep” will be running until January 26 at the gallery, which can be found at No.16, 19th Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Paintings by Arash Lahiji are on display in an exhibition at Sheidai Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “By the Time I Count to Seven, You’ll Be in Love” will continue until January 31 at the gallery located at 149 Bahar Shiraz Square near Hafte Tir Square.

* Paintings by Shirin Arabi are on display in an exhibition at Asr Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “The Cave of Gods” will run until January 31 at the gallery located at 18 Delaviz St. off North Mirzaye Shirazi St.

* Sohrab Gallery is hanging a collection of paintings by Alireza Espahbod in an exhibition entitled “1976-1978 London”.

The exhibit will run until February 3 at the gallery located at 142 Somayyeh St.

* Golnaz Qadiri is showcasing a collection of her latest paintings in an exhibition at Shirin Gallery.

The exhibition named “Reverie” will run until January 29 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by a group of artists is underway at Ebteda Gallery.

The exhibition titled “The Fate OF A Man Who Knew Too Much” will run until January 21 at the gallery located at 35 Farrokhi Alley, near Vali-e Asr Square.

SAB/