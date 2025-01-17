Wild goose chase: Israeli army scrambles to achieve unattainable goals

TEHRAN - The escalation of Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip following the announcement of a ceasefire highlights the regime's deep sense of desperation.

Israel and Hamas reached the truce agreement on Wednesday night, which is anticipated to take effect over the weekend.

Nonetheless, Israel has continued its attacks killing so far more than 100 Palestinians across the besieged enclave.

Israeli strikes have primarily targeted residences densely populated with families, including women and children. The Israeli army has also hit areas that civilians have fled to following forced evacuation orders.

Civilians in Gaza characterize the current circumstances as reminiscent of the early months of Israel’s war on the Palestinian territory.

Israel initiated its war of genocide against Gaza on October 7, 2023, in response to a sudden offensive by Hamas in southern Israel, referred to as the Al-Aqsa Storm. The Hamas operation resulted in over 1,100 fatalities and approximately 250 captives. Dozens of those captives are still held in Gaza.

Since the onset of the conflict, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has consistently vowed to continue the war until Hamas is eradicated and all captives are returned.

Israel’s deadly attacks against Gaza after the establishment of the ceasefire are just displays of bravado amid the regime’s failure to achieve its military goals.

Netanyahu and his allies are trying to spin a narrative of success and are also using propaganda to dupe the public into believing that the war is winnable. In other words, Israel is attempting to pull the wool over the eyes of the public.

The ceasefire that must go into force on Sunday, clearly illustrates that Israeli soldiers have been sent on a wild goose chase in the course of the Gaza war.

More than 800 Israeli troops have been killed since Hamas conducted the Al-Aqsa Storm. The fatalities include over 400 Israeli soldiers who have lost their lives since the regime launched ground offensive in Gaza in late October 2023.

In social media, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been likened to a “rabid dog” who has ordered the massacre of tens of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza. Nevertheless, Netanyahu's ability to perpetuate the violence in Gaza has been significantly bolstered by the backing of Israel's Western allies, especially the United States.

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has described the ceasefire deal as a “surrender” to Hamas.

Presently, Israel’s “surrender” to Hamas shows that the “rabid dog” won’t hunt.