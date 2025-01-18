Iran strengthens role in Tajikistan’s water and energy projects

TEHRAN – Iran's Energy Minister announced plans to facilitate the export of Iran’s engineering and technical services to Tajikistan, emphasizing the active involvement of Iranian engineers in the country's water and power projects.

According to the Ministry of Energy, Abbas Aliabadi made the remarks during a commercial, investment, and tourism conference between Iran and Tajikistan, held on the sidelines of a government delegation’s visit to Tajikistan.

He highlighted the deep cultural and historical ties between the two nations, stressing the need to expand collaboration, particularly in energy and engineering services.

Aliabadi underscored the importance of trade exchange and infrastructure development in the energy sector, particularly renewable energy. He cited successful Iranian engineering contributions to major projects in Tajikistan, such as the Sangtuda 2 and Rogun hydropower plants, as examples of fruitful cooperation that could serve as models for other areas.

During the session of the Iran-Tajikistan Joint Economic Committee, Aliabadi invited Iranian companies to invest and expand their presence in Tajikistan's infrastructure and energy projects. He assured that the Iranian government would work to facilitate the export of engineering and technical services to Tajikistan.

He also stressed the importance of leveraging the capacities of both countries to strengthen cooperation, noting that Tajikistan’s abundant water resources and vast potential provide unique opportunities for renewable energy development. He added that the presence of Iranian companies could significantly contribute to enhancing these capabilities.

At the conference, Daler Juma, Tajikistan's Minister of Energy and Water Resources, reiterated the need to enhance cooperation between the two nations. He welcomed Iranian companies, particularly those specializing in the water and power industries, to invest and actively participate in Tajikistan's development projects.

EF/MA