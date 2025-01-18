Iran to play Indonesia at 2025 AFC U20 Asian Cup opener

TEHRAN – Iran will play Indonesia in the opening match of the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2025.

The young Persians are drawn in Group C along with Uzbekistan, Indonesia and Yemen.

Iran are scheduled to play Indonesia on Feb 13. Hossein Abdi’s boys will also play Yemen and Uzbekistan on Feb. 16 and 19.

The 16 teams were drawn into four groups with not just continental glory at stake but also four tickets to the FIFA U20 World Cup 2025 in Chile.

The 42nd edition of the tournament will take place from Feb. 12 to March 1, 2025.

Draw Result

Group A: China, Australia, Kyrgyzstan, Qatar

Group B: Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, DPR Korea

Group C: Uzbekistan, Iran, Indonesia, Yemen

Group D: Japan, Korea Republic, Syria, Thailand