Iranian animations at Black Movie Festival in Geneva

TEHRAN-Two short animations from Iran are present at the 26th Black Movie International Independent Film Festival, which is underway in Geneva, Switzerland.

“The Deer” directed by Baran Sedighian and “Let’s Make Peace” by Abdollah Alimorad are the Iranian animated movies, that have entered the kids section of the event, IRNA reported.

A production of 2023, “The Deer” is a five-minute animation with no dialogues. The life of the deer in this animation changes radically after getting injured by hunters. His old world no longer seems to fit him, so he decides to leave.

Targeted by hunters, the deer is forced to leave its surroundings and head for the city. In this allegory of migration and uprooting, a displaced person tries to integrate without denying their identity.

Beautifully crafted, the animation resonates with the themes of transformation and self-discovery. The captivating work explores the courage it takes to embrace change and find one's true path.

“Let’s Make Peace,” also known as “The Pearl,” tells the story of two neighbors who discover a valuable pearl hidden within a fish they’ve caught. However, their desire to claim the pearl for themselves leads to conflict, resulting in both of them ultimately losing it.

Emerging in 1991 out of a desire to present films made in Africa, a multidisciplinary and artistic event until 1998, the Black Movie Festival shifted its focus in 1999 at the instigation of new management.

Faithful to its initial vocation of promoting films shaped by realities and imaginary realities other than those familiar in the Western world and echoing the multiculturalism that characterizes Geneva, the festival widens its horizons to films from the three so-called “Southern” continents: Africa, Asia, and Latin America. Guided by new management, the event also focuses entirely on the 7th Art.

In its choice of films, Black Movie favors auteur cinema, as well as independent or unusually formatted films that are rarely, or not at all, shown in Swiss movie theaters. The festival aims to harmonize with contemporary cinematography, anchored in today's social and esthetic realities, and to develop as yet unpublished and innovative programming.

Sorted into thematic sections (society, politics, new urban culture, gender...), the films screened during this annual 10-day festival witness to the liveliness of an international cinematography completely ignored by commercial distribution circuits and barely visible in Switzerland.

At the event, the audiences find all shapes and sizes of film: fiction, documentaries, experimental, animated, feature-length, and short films. Daring and specifically targeted programming encourages minority voices, candor, cinematographic quality, and impertinence.

Having launched on January 16, the festival will run until January 26. As for the festival's competitive aspect, a Jury of critics awards a prize from the City of Geneva to the year's finest work.

