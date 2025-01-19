Book about ethical vegetarianism published in Persian

TEHRAN-The Persian translation of the book “Dialogues on Ethical Vegetarianism” written by Michael Huemer has been released in the bookstores across Iran.

Mohsen Eslami and Marzieh Khakbaz have translated the book that has been published by Now Publications, Mehr reported.

In this book, originally published in 2019, two philosophy students, M, a meat-eater, and V, an ethical vegetarian, discuss the ethics of meat consumption.

Standard arguments on both sides are reviewed, with emphasis on the argument that meat consumption is wrong because it supports extreme cruelty. M and V also address such questions as how conflicting intuitions ought to be weighed, whether meat-eating is comparable to participating in a holocaust, why ethical arguments often fail to change our behavior even when they change our beliefs, and how an ethical vegetarian morally ought to interact with non-vegetarians.

The issues they cover also include: how intelligence affects the badness of pain, whether farm animals are better off living on factory farms than not existing at all, whether meat-eating is natural, whether morality protects those who cannot understand morality, whether morality protects those who are not members of society, whether humans alone possess souls, whether different creatures have different degrees of consciousness, and the role of empathy in moral judgment.

The two students go on to discuss the vegan life, why people who accept the arguments in favor of veganism often fail to change their behavior, and how vegans should interact with non-vegans.

SS/SAB

