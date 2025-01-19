Iranian climber Rekabi invited to 2026 Youth Olympics

TEHRAN – Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi will participate at the 2026 Youth Olympic Games (YOG) as a role model.

She has represented Iran at the IFSC Climbing World Championships for several times.

The 4th Summer Youth Olympic Games (YOG) will take place over two weeks from 31 October 2026 in Dakar, Senegal, bringing together the world’s best young athletes for the first Olympic sporting event to be held on African soil.

The Games will be held across three host sites (Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly), and are intended as a catalyst to transform Senegal through sport, while becoming a blueprint for future YOG hosts.