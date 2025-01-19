Ayatollah Khamenei leads funeral prayer for two prominent judges assassinated in Tehran

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei led prayers on Sunday for two prominent Iranian judges who lost their lives in an armed attack the previous day.

A man opened fire on Ali Razini, head of Branch 39 of the Supreme Court, and Mohammad Moqiseh, head of Branch 53, in their office in Tehran. The gunman turned the weapon on himself after the assassinations.

A farewell ceremony in the two martyred judges honor was held on Sunday at Tehran’s Martyrs' Memorial Hall. A series of additional funeral and memorial events have also been planned to commemorate their long service to Iran’s justice system.