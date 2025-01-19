Gaza Media Office: Israel unable to break the will of Palestinian resistance

TEHRAN- The head of the Government Media Office in Gaza says the ceasefire agreement that took effect between Israel and Hamas on Sunday represents a triumph for the Palestinian people.

In an interview with Mehr News Agency, Ismail Althwabta said the Palestinian resistance forced Israel to sign the truce deal.

“This ceasefire deal amounts to a victory for Palestinian people because it underscores Israel's failure to control Gaza and break the will of the resistance,” he said.

Althwabta touched upon Israel’s crimes in the course of the war in Gaza, in particular against the media corps.

Israel has killed 214 journalists during its brutal attacks against the Gaza Strip since October 2023.

“Official grievances have been lodged against the Zionist regime concerning its crimes against journalists. These complaints will be submitted to international courts to ensure that the occupying regime is held accountable for its blatant violations of media freedom,” Althwabta said.

Reporters Without Borders has described Israel’s violence against journalists in Gaza as “flagrant examples of war crimes.”