151 artifacts from Tehran museums to go on show in China

TEHRAN – A selection of 151 historical artifacts from some of Tehran’s most prominent museums is set to go on show in a special exhibition at Sichuan University Museum in Chengdu, China.

Mehr reported that the exhibition, titled Land of Kindness, is aimed to help strengthen cultural and artistic exchanges and promote cultural diplomacy between the two nations.

The loan exhibition is organized through a collaboration between Iran’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts; the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage of Tehran province; the Directorate of Museums; and China International Culture Exchange Center.

The exhibition features valuable artifacts from notable Tehran museums, including the Reza Abbasi Museum, the Glassware and Ceramic Museum, the Carpet Museum, the Museum of National Arts, and the Moghadam Museum.

The selected items span a remarkable historical range, from the third millennium BC to the later Islamic periods. They include metal, ceramic, and glass objects, as well as textiles and carpets, reflecting the rich and diverse cultural heritage of Iran.

Tehran, Beijing seeking to expand cultural, tourism cooperation

Both nations have significant potential to expand cooperation in cultural exchanges, particularly given the strong commitment from both countries’ leaderships. This was evident during President Xi Jinping’s 2016 visit to Tehran, which elevated bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership. Iran’s pivot towards Asia, exemplified by former President Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi’s state visit to China in early 2023, further solidified this trajectory. As a result, 20 cooperation documents were signed between the two nations, two of which were specifically aimed at advancing tourism and cultural collaboration.

From March 21, 2023, to January 20, 2024, over 54,000 Chinese tourists visited Iran, spending an average of $1,000 each. To accommodate this, Iran introduced a visa-free policy for Chinese nationals and trained Chinese-speaking guides. The surge in demand was evident as agencies like U Tour sold out 13-day Iran tours, priced at 29,800 yuan ($4,333), within a day. Iran is enhancing accessibility for Chinese tourists by providing Chinese-language catalogs in museums to help visitors better understand its culture. The Ministry of Cultural Heritage also plans to train hotel staff and chefs in Chinese language and cuisine, reflecting China's importance as a key market for Iran’s tourism sector.

The implementation of a visa-free policy, coupled with the expansion of direct flights, has been pivotal in fortifying tourism and business relations between China and Iran. Since June 2019, Iran has unilaterally extended visa-free entry to Chinese nationals, including those from Hong Kong and Macau, for stays of up to 21 days. This initiative, aimed at facilitating both leisure and business travel, significantly streamlines entry requirements, mandating only a passport valid for a minimum of six months. Additionally, dual passport holders may enter Iran visa-free using their Chinese passport, with mandatory travel insurance required for all visitors.

AM