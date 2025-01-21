Iran, China aim to bolster maritime economy, agricultural co-op

TEHRAN – Iran’s Agriculture Minister Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh emphasized the potential for Iran and China to activate a maritime-based economy and foster collaboration in agriculture and food security, creating a vast market for domestic and international customers.

In an exclusive interview with China's CCTV, Nouri extended New Year greetings to the Chinese government and people, highlighting the cultural ties between the two nations, such as the similarities between China's Spring Festival and Iran's Nowruz.

Nouri noted the historical and civilizational connections between Iran and China, alongside their mutual political support in contemporary relations, rooted in shared economic and trade interests.

He underscored Iran's prominent role in the region, describing the country as a significant and influential player in West Asia.

Nouri Ghezeljeh also highlighted Iran’s geopolitical advantages, including access to open waters, its position on the Silk Road, and its role as a key junction in the International North-South Corridor. These attributes, he said, make Iran a strategic hub for international transportation and a bridge connecting the East and the West.

The minister further stressed the potential for Iran and China to enhance their maritime economies and jointly work in agriculture and food security, thereby establishing a substantial market for consumers both domestically and internationally.

EF/MA