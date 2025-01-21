Drilling of 10 wells at South Azadegan oil field nears 90% completion

TEHRAN – The cumulative progress in the drilling of 10 wells at the shared South Azadegan oil field has surpassed 90 percent, according to Mohammad Khavarinejad, the project manager for drilling operations at the West Karun oil fields under the National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC).

Speaking to SHANA, Khavarinejad stated that drilling and completion operations for nine wells have been finalized. The wells have been flow-tested and handed over to the Petroleum Engineering and Development Company (PEDEC), which oversees the development of the West Karun oil fields.

He noted that two drilling rigs, Fath 43 and Fath 74, are currently deployed at the site, with Rig 74 completing drilling operations for the project’s final well.

Khavarinejad highlighted that a total of 36,317 meters have been drilled across the project. He added that with efficient collaboration between NIDC specialists and PEDEC, the drilling of the tenth well is on track to be completed and delivered to the client by the end of the year.

The South Azadegan oil field, one of Iran’s largest shared oil fields, lies along the country’s border with Iraq and is part of the greater Azadegan field. The development of this field is a strategic priority for Iran as it seeks to maximize production from its shared reservoirs. South Azadegan is estimated to hold billions of barrels of crude oil, making it a key asset for boosting Iran’s oil output and exports.

In recent years, the development of the South Azadegan field has seen increased focus on employing advanced drilling technologies and modern project management practices. This approach aims to enhance operational efficiency and reduce the environmental footprint of oil production in the sensitive region.

Efforts to develop South Azadegan are part of a broader strategy to expand production in the West Karun oil fields, which are collectively projected to account for a significant portion of Iran’s future crude production. The project is also expected to contribute to local job creation and technology transfer, further supporting the country’s oil and gas sector.

With ongoing investments and collaboration between national and international entities, the South Azadegan field is poised to play a crucial role in ensuring Iran’s energy security and meeting its export goals.

EF/MA