Gabriele Mandel’s book on Islamic art published in Persian

TEHRAN-The Persian translation of the book “How to Recognize Islamic Art” written by Gabriele Mandel has been released in the bookstores across Iran.

Pejman Dadkhah and Maryam Miri are the translators of the book that has been published by Elm Publication.

The book provides an overview of Islamic art and its spread throughout various regions over centuries, Mehr reported.

It began with the prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in the 7th century and spread across West Asia, North Africa, Spain, and India through conquest and conversion. Islamic societies assimilated political and artistic styles from diverse cultures, resulting in an international art influenced by many simultaneous powers. Common architectural elements included open, non-focal decorated designs. Islamic art also featured ceramics, metalwork, glass, woodwork, textiles, book illumination,s and more.

Gabriele Mandel (1924-2010) was an Italian Islamist, psychologist, writer, and artist of Afghan descent. He was the author of some 200 books published by major Italian presses, many of which have been translated into several languages, including English.

SS/SAB

