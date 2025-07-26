Hakim Urges Action From Islamic Organizations Over Israeli Crimes

TEHRAN- Seyed Ammar Hakim, the leader of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement, condemned what he described as systematic crimes by the Israeli government against women and children in Gaza and other conflict zones.

Speaking at an event marking the Islamic Day for Combating Violence Against Women, Hakim urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League (AL) to take decisive and responsible measures in response.

Hakim accused Israel of committing acts of killing, siege, destruction, and displacement, calling these policies emblematic of “organized violence” and evidence of a broader moral deterioration among the regime’s supporters. Such violations, he said, must not go unanswered by “the free nations of the world.”

The Iraqi leader expressed solidarity with women and children affected by conflict across the region, including in Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, and Iran, and called for increased attention from the Islamic world to the suffering of Palestinian women, whom he described as among the most oppressed.

Turning to regional dynamics, Hakim warned of escalating instability in Iraq’s neighborhood and a troubling global reluctance to confront Israeli aggression. He described the ongoing unrest in Syria as a direct threat to regional security, emphasizing the need for collective and coordinated diplomacy.

Recalling Iraq’s resilience in the face of ISIS and other crises, Hakim credited religious authorities, national unity, and social cohesion for past victories. He urged political and cultural leaders to communicate in a “language of hope” and reject psychological warfare that spreads despair and undermines national morale.

In closing, Hakim called on the OIC and the Arab League to rise to the historical moment and adopt a proactive, unified, and strategic posture, one that prioritizes stability, justice, and the protection of vulnerable populations across the region.