Tourism ministry proposes week-long public vacation for tourism boost

TEHRAN—Cultural Heritage Minister Reza Salehi-Amiri said that the government is pulling Iranian tourism out of the wartime recession with two national strategies and 14 operational mechanisms.

He added that a one-week vacation plan before the end of summer has been discussed by the cabinet so that people can travel with facilities provided by the government, IRNA reported.

The minister explained that the plan is tied to ratification by the cabinet, adding: “We have reached this conclusion in an expert structure, and to boost tourism industry in Iran, we are pursuing it with two motives: creating vitality and maintaining employment. In addition, we have 570,000 registered jobs in handicrafts and 1.6 million registered jobs in the tourism industry, and maintaining them is a priority for the government, and we have provided incentives in this regard.”

In response to a claim made about the discovery of enriched uranium in one of Iran's historical monuments, he said: “We are pursuing this issue legally and internationally.

A reporter asked the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency about this claim, but did not receive a clear answer, and the claim was not confirmed by the agency's director general.”

Stating that Iran is among top 20 tourist destinations in 2025, he said that three elements of attractiveness, security and infrastructure are bases of this grading.

He pointed out that the tourism industry affects more than 100 jobs, adding: “We have negotiated with regional countries such as Egypt, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, and Iraq.

Egypt has high potentials given its historical and religious identity. Currently, 3.5 million tourists arrive Iran from Iraq. We seek to raise the figure to five million.”

Saying that 50 percent of Iranian tourism is religious and pilgrimage field, he continued: “During the post-war era, two macro strategies have been compiled: first, developing domestic tourism to restore social vitality, and second, promoting foreign tourism with focus on religious, pilgrimage and medical tourism. Our foreign exchange target is $10 billion, $2 billion of which will be provided by medical tourism.”

Announcing the arrival of the first flights of Iraqi tourists after the end of the war, he noted: “This is the beginning of our path to revive tourism. Within a six-month horizon, we have set a goal to restore 50 percent of the previous capacity. Currently, 23,000 accommodation units, including hotels, eco-lodges and guesthouses, have been activated in the country, which require operational support.”

“We have planned a three-sided package for boosting low-cost and accessible trip. A portion of the costs is secured by the government, while the private sector (hotels and travel agencies) supplies another portion and people pay the remaining portion. The plan will be studied in the cabinet next week.”

Salehi-Amiri continued that 570,000 persons work in handicrafts sector and 1.6 million people are involved in tourism sector. Preserving this employment capacity is one of the government’s top priorities, he added.

Pointing to the continuation of global registration plan for Iran’s historical monuments, he said: “We achieved to inscribe the Prehistoric Sites of Khorramabad Valley on UNESCO’s World Heritage List as the first human habitat in Iran.”

He gave news that monuments such as Alamut Castle and Masuleh historical texture are in the process of possible registration as world heritage sites, expressing the hope that this will be achieved.

Addressing Iranians residing abroad, Salehi-Amiri said: “President Masoud Pezeshkian has always spoken respectfully of this noble and patriotic society. In the recent war, we also saw how concerned Iranians abroad are about their homeland. From here, on behalf of the President, I invite all Iranians to return home. We will roll out the red carpet for their entry.”

KD