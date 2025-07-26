Joint authority

TEHRAN - In a commentary, Siasat-e-Rooz addressed the recent Iran-Russia joint search and rescue exercise in the Caspian Sea, underscoring its strategic significance. The editorial stated that recent developments in the Caucasus and the Caspian region reveal efforts by adversaries of regional security—including Western powers and the Zionist regime—to undermine cohesion, stability, and neighborly relations.

According to the note, these actors employ various pretexts and tools to advance their economic and geopolitical agendas, attempting to transform the Caspian Sea from a zone of peace and cooperation into one marked by conflict and exploitation. Suspicious activities by the Zionist regime in parts of the Caucasus, coupled with provocative actions targeting Iran and Russia, have raised regional concerns. The West’s sudden and questionable outreach to Armenia, as well as aggressive moves to reshape the region’s geopolitical landscape—such as the proposed Zangezur corridor—are seen as destabilizing forces. In addition, Western initiatives to launch oil and gas exploration in the Caspian Sea threaten the stability of littoral states. In response, the joint Iran-Russia search and rescue exercise in the Caspian Sea serves not only as a warning to actors undermining regional security and sovereignty, but also as a declaration of unity and friendship among neighboring nations.



Javan: Distinctive aspects of moral and civilizational victory

In an analysis, Javan discussed why Iran did not preemptively attack Israel and wrote: Given the occupying nature of the Zionist regime, any action against this regime is considered defensive, but our confrontation with this regime is not simply a political or security battle; it is a full-scale civilizational battle; a battle between the Islamic-Iranian civilization, with a human identity, and a fake civilization that has been stripped of moral and human principles. Iran's final victory in this decisive battle was historic: first, a military and strategic victory, and second, a moral and civilizational victory. The Zionist regime's belligerent and occupying behavior is rooted in a crisis of identity, geographical weakness, and existential fear. On the contrary, the Islamic Republic of Iran not only heroically defended its territory and territorial integrity but also proved to the world that even in the most difficult conditions of battle, it is possible to behave humanely and ethically. The world witnessed how the authentic Islamic-Iranian civilization, from the heart of the fire and blood of war, can bring the voice of justice, wisdom, and humanity to the ears of humanity and raise the flag of honor and dignity.

Iran: Europe's real intention in proposing to extend the snapback mechanism

In a commentary, the Iran newspaper addressed the meeting of Iranian diplomats and the European troika in Istanbul and said: A day before the Istanbul talks, Reuters news agency revealed a new proposal from the European troika that not only was not welcomed by Tehran, but also was seen by observers as a clear attempt to suspend the negotiation atmosphere and deviate from the main path of the talks. According to Reuters, the three European countries have proposed extending the "snapback mechanism" for another six months. On the surface, this proposal is presented with the aim of a kind of political respite for diplomatic breathing, but in essence, it is conditioning the negotiations again on not-so-hidden demands, including Tehran's official entry into direct talks with the United States, full cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, and providing accurate reports on the level and volume of its highly enriched uranium reserves. According to some observers, this proposal is seen as a tactic to erode the negotiation process and add to Europe's unilateral demands. A strategy designed to lay the groundwork for new claims against Iran.

Donya-e-Eqtesad: Iran’s hands are not empty

In an article, Donya-e-Eqtesad discussed Iran’s leverage in negotiation with the United States and wrote: Iran has leverage in some areas in dealing with Europe and the United States. For example, energy security and the security of sea routes are very important for the United States, and Iran plays an important role in this regard in the northern part of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. In the region, the security of America’s friends in the Cooperation Council and the security of the region in general are very important for Washington. The priority of these countries, as well as the priority of the United States, is to maintain their security and avoid a widespread war in the region that could spread to those countries. The U.S. preference is to reach a compromise with Iran in some way. And in this case, the U.S. can withdraw the majority of its forces from the region and focus on its first priorities, such as China and Russia, and international security. Therefore, Iran, as the most important potential regional power, can always have leverage for negotiating with the United States. Iran can also use regional diplomacy to reduce the Western pressure if the snapback mechanism is activated.