Iran's medical tourism brand proven with Hamedan's excellent hosting

TEHRAN-- Deputy Governor-General of Hamedan Mojtaba Hosseini gave news of the successful hosting of the third international medical tourism conference of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member countries in this province. He also said that Iran's medical tourism brand was proven with Hamedan's distinguished hosting of the Health Tourism Confobition (conference and exhibition).

According to Miras Arya (CHTN), he added that the event was held with the aim of introducing treatment capacities and medical tourism of Hamedan province, exchanging medical knowhow and improving the regional collaborations.

Appreciating the support of media members, governors, executives, and public participation, he added: “During the days when the country was engaged in a 12-day combined war imposed by Israel, our nation left a successful record in simultaneously managing the economic front and hosting an international event. This support deserves special appreciation.”

He pointed out that medical tourism has been defined as one the strategic axes of ECO, adding that Hamedan hosted the third round this event.

Hosseini called historical and cultural antiquity, medical infrastructures, specialized physicians, geopolitical situation, and convenient air access as major reasons behind choosing Hamedan for hosting the event. With emphasis of the respected governor-general, it was decided that the medical, tourism and economic potentials of the province are introduced during the event, he added.

The official continued that the event included two scientific and exhibition parts. Beside official inauguration ceremony which was attended by ECO Secretary General Assad Majid Khan and other guests, specialized panels were held with focus on the role of ECO member states in medical tourism, the impact of technology and artificial intelligence, health startups, analysis of regional situation, and introduction of Hamedan as new medical tourism destination.

Other side programs included visiting international patient departments (IPDs) of the province, introducing medical capacities and identifying infrastructural potentials in medical tourism, he added.

Pointing to the final statement of the conference, he said: “Forming a joint medical tourism committee based in Hamedan, creating a regional digital platform, supporting research projects, expanding the exchange of medical knowledge, promoting educational cooperation, and developing hydrotherapy are among the most important clauses of this 13-article statement.”

Saying that medical tourism generates income and promotes economic development, he mentioned: “Holding this event was an effective step towards establishing the health brand of Iran and Hamedan at the regional level, and I would like to sincerely thank all the participating institutions, especially the University of Medical Sciences, the General Directorate of Hamedan Cultural Heritage Department, the Municipality, the Management and Planning Organization, and the governorates.”

The third international medical tourism confobition of the ECO member countries was held in Hamedan during June 11-13.

Hamedan that boasts equipped hospitals, complementary medicine, and a nature full of herbal plants, was selected to host the event. And most importantly, Hamedan is the birthplace of Avicenna, the great Persian physician and the most famous and influential philosopher and scientist of the medieval Islamic world.

Over the past couple of years, the Islamic Republic has emerged as a significant destination for health tourism, attracting individuals from various parts of the world seeking high-quality healthcare services at affordable prices.

The country’s medical tourism sector has experienced substantial growth due to its advanced medical facilities, skilled healthcare professionals, and cost-effective treatments. The country boasts a robust healthcare infrastructure with modern hospitals, specialized clinics, and state-of-the-art medical equipment. Major cities like Tehran, Shiraz, and Isfahan house internationally accredited medical facilities offering a wide range of medical treatments and procedures.

According to available data, patients from neighboring countries, including Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Oman, Bahrain, Armenia, and Tajikistan, constitute the lion’s share of medical tourists arriving in the Islamic Republic.

Experts say medical tourism in Iran is a win-win opportunity both for the country and foreign patients, as they are offered affordable yet quality treatment services and the country gains considerable foreign currency.

The Islamic Republic is branded globally as an affordable destination for health and medical tourism. Credible surgeons and physicians, cutting-edge medical technologies, high-tech medicine and diverse specializations, affordable procedures, and finally, its hospitable people, are considered Iran’s trump card when it comes to medical tourism.

